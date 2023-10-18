Tesla to recall nearly 55,000 Model X vehicles over brake fluid detection issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday said that Tesla will recall 54,676 Model X vehicles built from 2021 to 2023 because the vehicle controller may fail to detect low brake fluid and will not display a warning light.

The safety administration says the Tesla vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 135, "Light Vehicle Brake Systems."

Low brake fluid levels not indicated to the customer may impact braking performance and increase the risk of a collision, according to NHTSA.

As of Oct. 10, Tesla has not reported any incidents of crashes, injuries or fatalities associated with this issue.

The EV maker has released an over-the-air software update free of charge to customers, while owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Dec. 12.

A Tesla Model X Plaid car is displayed on March 31, 2023 in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China. (Photo by Liu Ranyang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

NHTSA said the issue was detected on Sept. 19 of this year, when several Model X vehicles in production failed to display a visual indicator for low brake fluid.

On Aug. 3, the safety regulator opened an investigation into 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles on reports of an inability to steer and loss of power steering.

In July, Tesla issued a voluntary recall of certain Model S and Model X vehicles to "inspect and ensure both first-row seat belts are properly connected to their respective pretensioner anchors."

The manufacturer’s voluntary recall impacted nearly 16,000 vehicles and followed an NHTSA-launched probe into complaints from two Tesla owners that the front belts were not sufficiently connected at the factory.

FOX Business’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

