Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead off campus

University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead Thursday, Austin police officials said.

Jake is the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

According to police, they received a call at 12:18 p.m. and found Ehlinger in the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.

Authorities did not specify how they found him but did say his death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death or other details were released.

Ehlinger, who arrived at UT Austin in 2019 after his high school playing career at Westlake, did not play the last two seasons, according to Hook 'EM.

University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger (Left photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images; Right photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates