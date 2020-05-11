One talented Texas man decided that if he can’t go to Disneyland amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he would just have to bring the amusement park to himself.

John Wayne Daughtery of The Colony, Texas posted a video to Facebook of a Lego replica of Disneyland that he put together in his dining room.

The replica included familiar landmarks such as Cinderella’s Castle and Main Street USA, as well as a fully-functioning miniature roller coaster.

His impressive Lego collection grew over a span of three to four years, according to Daughtery.

Disneyland and other Disney resorts were forced to shut down earlier this year as COVID-19 cases started to increase in the United States. In China, Shanghai Disneyland reopened with a controlled capacity and staff employing safety and preventative measures.

Starting in May, Disney announced their additional resorts will start a slow reopening with strict social distancing guidelines.

Storyful contributed to this story.