Texas manhunt for Francisco Oropesa: Sources say gunman has been arrested in Cleveland area

By Ronnie Marley
CLEVELAND Texas - Multiple sources have confirmed that Francisco Oropesa has been taken into custody "without incident" in the Cleveland area

PREVIOUS: Search for gunman enters fourth day since mass shooting

We've learned he was arrested by BORTAC agents, they are the special operations group of the Border Patrol. 

Texas Manhunt for Francisco Oropesa: Breakdown of previous run-ins with the law

FOX 26’s Natalie Hee shares more of what she’s learned about Francisco Oropesa’s previous criminal history and run-ins with Immigration officers after the search continues after he killed five of his neighbors in San Jacinto County.

This is a breaking news story. A news conference is scheduled with FBI officials as well as the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office to be at 8:30 p.m. We'll keep you up-to-date. 