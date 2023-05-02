Multiple sources have confirmed that Francisco Oropesa has been taken into custody "without incident" in the Cleveland area.

We've learned he was arrested by BORTAC agents, they are the special operations group of the Border Patrol.

This is a breaking news story. A news conference is scheduled with FBI officials as well as the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office to be at 8:30 p.m. We'll keep you up-to-date.