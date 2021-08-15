Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:33 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
3
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 4:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Texas State Capitol closed to visitors after flooding

By Cory Dinkel
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

Flooding hits Texas State Capitol extension during rain storm

Sloan Byerly, Chief of Staff for State Representative Travis Clardy, captured video from inside the building showing ankle-high water with more pouring in through the skylights.

AUSTIN, Texas - Not even the Texas State Capitol grounds are immune to the effects of mother nature.

Sunday afternoon, as rain poured in Downtown Austin, parts of the Texas State Capitol extension have begun to flood.

Sloan Byerly, Chief of Staff for State Representative Travis Clardy, captured video from inside the building showing ankle-high water with more pouring in through the skylights.

The Capitol building is currently closed as crews continue to work to address the flooding. 

Barely an hour after the initial report of flooding, a FOX 7 crew on-site confirms that cleanup efforts are well underway and much of the standing water was continuing to be suctioned. 

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that his office was working alongside the State Preservation Board to address the flooding saying: "It’s all hands on deck. 

There is no word yet on whether any significant damage was sustained due to the flooding.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter