THC-laced candy prompts police to warn parents ahead of Halloween

article

Police in Pennsylvania are warning parents to check their children's candy this Halloween after they found some laced with THC.

The Johnstown Police Department posted photos to Facebook of the drug-laced candy they discovered during a search warrant in Stoney Creek Township. They say Nerds Ropes were disguised as edibles containing 400mg of THC.

The department is now urging parents to go through their kids candy before allowing them to indulge.

"Drug laced edibles are package like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy."