Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:06 PM MST until THU 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
6
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:24 PM MST until THU 8:30 PM MST, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:55 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Therapy dogs are back to visit patients at Banner hospital

By
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Therapy dogs are welcomed back to volunteer at Banner Health

Owners and therapy dogs are ready to greet patients with a smile. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports

PHOENIX - Banner therapy dogs are making a return to volunteer and visit patients, after more than a year not seeing patients due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Banner Health Associate Director of Volunteer Resources Jenna Davis says it was sad in the hospital without them.

"It was really sad in the hospital. We didn't have our volunteers who were lighting up our hallways," said Davis.

Therapy dogs are at limited capacity, but 9-year-old white German Shepherd Crystal and her owner Guy Dileo were welcomed back to volunteer at Banner Baywood.

"A couple of times, we'll be in the doorway and she'll do some tricks and they'll get a kick out of it to see what she can do" said Dileo.

Davis says the main focus is on interacting and they are currently in the process of phasing in volunteers, but have seen a big difference with having therapy dogs back.

"We are seeing them in our lobbies outside of our emergency department, and so that's been really rewarding for our guests coming in, as well to see a loved one they get that interaction with our therapy dogs, which brings a lot of comfort coming into a hospital," said Davis.

There's no set date on when the dogs can interact with patients, but Banner Health is hoping it's in the very near future.

More information

https://www.bannerhealth.com/services/volunteer/dog-therapy

More Arizona news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: