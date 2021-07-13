Expand / Collapse search
Mayors show support in new Amtrak line between Tucson and Phoenix

Published 
Transportation
FOX 10 Phoenix
Amtrak’s proposed 2035 map shows expanded rail service by Amtrak, which would include at least 30 new routes and added trips to existing routes. (Photo credit: Amtrak) article

Amtrak’s proposed 2035 map shows expanded rail service by Amtrak, which would include at least 30 new routes and added trips to existing routes. (Photo credit: Amtrak)

PHOENIX - Several mayors in Arizona signed a proposal on July 13 requesting for state lawmakers to support Amtrak's vision of a route between Phoenix to Tucson.

The route would consist of three daily round trips from Tucson, Phoenix and Buckeye, Amtrak says. It would take just over two hours to travel between Tucson and Phoenix.

The proposed route will also have a daily round trip between Tucson and Los Angeles.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero says that funding for the passenger rail is proposed in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will help fund additional rail services.

More information on Amtrak Connects US:

Amtrak Connects US report

