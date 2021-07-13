Mayors show support in new Amtrak line between Tucson and Phoenix

article

Several mayors in Arizona signed a proposal on July 13 requesting for state lawmakers to support Amtrak's vision of a route between Phoenix to Tucson.

The route would consist of three daily round trips from Tucson, Phoenix and Buckeye, Amtrak says. It would take just over two hours to travel between Tucson and Phoenix.

The proposed route will also have a daily round trip between Tucson and Los Angeles.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero says that funding for the passenger rail is proposed in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will help fund additional rail services.

More information on Amtrak Connects US:

Amtrak Connects US report

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona stories: