Cleanup underway after parts of Arizona pounded by 'ping pong ball' sized hail, thunderstorms

By , and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Cleanup underway in Scottsdale following night of thunderstorms

Arizona had another round of thunderstorms Monday night as monsoon season in the state is in full swing. The storms snapped several power lines and many people in Scottsdale are still cleaning up. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

PHOENIX - Arizona had another round of thunderstorms Monday night as monsoon season in the state is in full swing.

By 10:05 p.m., the Phoenix-area was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 p.m.

Wet weather, along with ping pong ball-sized hail made its way to the Valley from Northern Arizona.

Hail in Lakeside, Arizona. Photo by Kasey Kelley

Hail in Lakeside, Arizona. Photo by Kasey Kelley

Within minutes, the storm dropped at least an inch of rain in Cave Creek. The storm has the potential to cause flash flooding through Monday night.

The storm dropped a significant amount of rain quickly as it passed through the northeast Valley.

Parts of Arizona pounded by hail, thunderstorms


 

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

  • Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.
  • Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.
  • Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.
  • Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.
  • Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.
  • Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.
  • Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.
  • Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.
  • If waters are rising, seek higher ground.
  • Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.
  • Keep pets indoors during storms.

