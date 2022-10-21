Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 21-23

Need plans this weekend? From Halloween celebrations to horror conventions to jazz festivals, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 21-23.

Chandler

2nd Annual Halloween Festival

"Come on out to the Phoenix Premium Outlet and enjoy the vibrations and bring the family for a great 2 day event! Enjoy trick or treating at each vendor station, Bounce houses, Face painting and a Halloween Costume contest. Fun for the whole family!"

Gilbert

Hocus Pocus Halloween Festival

"Tickets include either a spell book or a mini pumpkin to decorate, trick or treat bags and a raffle ticket. Enjoy additional paid options for face painting, a slime potion workshop, photos at the witches altar, horse and carriage rides, treats, yummy food and boutique shopping. We will have a good witch vs. bad witch performance, magic potion game and a costume contest with lots of amazing prizes."

Mesa

Arizona Toy Con

"The Valley's largest toy and collectible show ever…we have successfully been promoting toy, collectible and related events of all sizes in Arizona for over 14 years!"

BOO-Loon Trick or Treat Bash

"Bell Bank Park will be hosting the Boo-Loon Trick or Treat Bash, a Halloween-themed event that will include kids trick-or-treating from trunks and tents, 15 glowing hot air balloons spread throughout Bell Bank Park’s 22-acre festival field, tethered hot air balloon rides, inflatables and more."

Dia de los Muertos Festival at Mesa Arts Center

"Mesa Arts Center is pleased to celebrate Día de los Muertos with an annual event created in collaboration with the community. Día de los Muertos is a celebration of Latin American art and culture related to the Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead. The annual free event offers a variety of features, performances and more in celebration of the memories of the deceased."

Phoenix

Arizona Jazz Fest

"This year’s event will have a variety of artists from near and far performing all weekend long. With over 20 acts at this year’s AZ Jazz Fest, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while you take in the atmosphere."

Artists Assemble Horror Fest

Pop culture and horror fans, this one's for you. Meet actors from your favorite spooky shows and check out some scary attractions at this horror-themed convention.

Paloma Punchout Cocktails Competition

"10 bartenders from around the country including Phoenix-based Arlene Magana from Platform 18 Bar, will be competing to earn the title of the best Paloma cocktail along with a $10,000 cash prize!

"You entry fee gets you 7 cocktails from our all-star local pop-up bars — KHLA, Highball, Pigtails, Clever Koi, So Far So Good, The Brickyard and MercBar."

Pride on the Block

"Pride on the Block, a LGBTQIA+ block party, will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, from 3:00pm-8:00pm at Portland Parkway in Downtown Phoenix.

Pride on the Block is a collaborative, hyperlocal event started to support and spotlight our diverse queer communities."

Strange Garden at Desert Botanical Garden

"Trick or treat yourself to a spook-tacular Strange Garden. Experience jaw dropping performances, encounter mad botanists, peculiar plants and creepy-crawlies of the desert. Stop for a photo-op and take home a free pumpkin from our patch!"

Uptown Plaza Fall Festival

"Sport your best Halloween costume and enjoy complimentary mini golf, face painting, a balloon twister and trick-or-treating. Participating businesses that will be handing out candy at their locations include: Scoopwell’s, Local Nomad, Manor, Shake Shack, Francesca’s, Capsule, Camelback Sports Therapy, LATHER and Boardroom Salon for Men. Plus, stop by Huss Brewing Co. for lawn games!

Scottsdale

The Original Arizona Asian Festival

"Come join us for the Asian cultural experience with participation of nineteen diverse cultural groups of Asia. Enjoy the taste of Asia, 100 costume shows, music; entertainment by traditional taiko drummers to K-pop singers; from the Beer Garden to Tea Garden, Avenue of Cultures and Children's Wonderland."

Scottsdale Happy Hour Halloweekend Bar Crawl

"Bring out your best costume and best freaky friends and we turn Scottsdale into the haunted trails. We cannot wait to get spooky with you Scottsdale, grab tickets because they are disappearing quick like a ghost in the night."

Yoga In The Outfield

"Yoga in the Outfield, a collaboration with Earn Your Booze, is an intimate fitness event for yogis looking for a unique yoga experience on the outfield grass of Salt River Fields! Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts will participate in a 1-hour class produced by local yoga instructors as well as enjoy a post class cocktail mixer on the Pepsi Patio of beautiful Salt River Fields!"





















