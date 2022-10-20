Check out these Phoenix-area haunted houses, spooky attractions this Halloween

If you need some bone-chilling entertainment to celebrate Halloween and the fall season, check out some of these haunted houses, pumpkin patches and corn mazes across the Valley:

Chandler

Halloween Town's Pumpkin Patch

"Grab your family, jump on your broomsticks, and fly through Halloween Town! Admission is $5 and parking is always free!

Adventure awaits for every age. Get ready to be magically transported into the fun of Halloween with fun rides, games, and other attractions (face painting, pumpkin painting, and more). And don’t forget to pick your perfect pumpkin right from our Patch!"

Gilbert

Halloween Pumpkin Patch at Mother Nature's Farm

"Our Pumpkin Patch is stocked with fresh pumpkins daily, ranging from 1 ounce to 500 pounds! Shop at Maneau’s Market for great fall decorations and the best pumpkin accessories. We also have a great selection of specialty "treats".

"The farm entrance fee is $12.00 per person, this includes an OZ pumpkin, a hayride, spider web crawl, feeding the animals and Alexander’s Adventure Maze. Bring a picnic lunch and your friends. We have picnic tables, grassy fields, big shade trees and PLENTY of room for the kids to be kids!"

Glendale

AZ Field of Screams

"Haunted corn maze with new spine chilling scenes every year. Don’t be afraid to enter the corn field that was planted over an old forgotten cemetery? Are the dead now seeking revenge on anyone trespassing their grounds?! Do you dare enter where your most horrifying dreams become a reality?! Don’t let what happened to the others happen to you!

"In addition to the Haunted Corn Maze, Tolmachoff Farms also has a Pumpkin Patch where you can purchase your Halloween pumpkin!"

Fear Farm

Experience five different haunted houses, a haunted corn maze and a spooky carnival at this popular attraction in Glendale.

The haunted house themes include: Chop House, Nuketown, Legends of the Deep, All Hallows Eve and Outcast Carnival.

Not recommended for children under 12.

Mesa

Sanctum of Horror

"Sanctum of Horror Haunted House in Mesa, Arizona is a family owned and operated haunted house with two amazing attractions.

For 7 years, Sanctum of Horror has been scaring the East Valley with breathtaking make up and incredible detail that will surely frighten the soul. Not only will you be terrified, but be immersed in the Sanctum’s world. Will you have what it takes to enter?"

Vertuccio Farms Corn Maze & Fall Festival

"Mesa-based Vertuccio Farms celebrates this time of year by offering ‘Cooler days in the Corn Maze,’ part of the outdoor fun available during the farm’s annual Fall Season Event. As the Valley’s longest running corn maze celebrating Arizona’s best time of year!!!"

Scarizona Haunted House

"Scarizona Scaregrounds is Arizona's premier haunted house event. Featuring haunted attractions recommended for those ages 12 and up, the annual event is a favorite among Valley thrill seekers. This year’s frightening themes include Mayhem in the Madness and Startled Darkness."

Not recommended for children under 12.

Scarizona Drive-thru Light Show

"Scarizona features a separate Halloween mile long drive-through light show, Frights in the Lights, a separately ticketed event intended for families with young children and kids of all ages. See larger than life pumpkins, spiders, ghosts, goblins and more!"

Phoenix

13th Floor Haunted House

This north Phoenix attraction features two haunted houses (Midnight Mania and Daywalker), and "Phobia," a "highly physical experience" involving guests navigating a maze in complete darkness.

Not recommended for children under 12.

4th Annual Pumpkin Patch

"Catch the first glimpse of fall at the 4th Annual Pumpkin Patch in The District – this year with a vibrant, retro design! Pick a pumpkin (while supplies last), snap a seasonal shot, and enter to win the title of Best Pumpkin in The Patch, benefiting The Singletons."

Mount Mayhem Haunted House (Home Haunt)

"The spooky tension of crickets on the marsh. The humid hang of Spanish moss. The backwoods bayou with voodoo trickery hosting blood feasting creatures. Southern gothic meets creepy swamp and stir in some Victorian old world New Orleans lore and you have 2022 Mount Mayhem recipe for fright. Phobias may have prickled your innermost anxieties last year but this season, the Mount Mayhem Bayou, a blood tale, comes alive!"

Science of Spooky: Science of Zombies

"Arizona Science Center is celebrating Halloween for four frighteningly fun weeks! From ghosts and monsters to pumpkins and aliens, Guests will discover the science of all things spooky. Prepare to be enchanted with daring demonstrations, four levels of thrilling themes and mysterious activities!"

Queen Creek

Schnepf Farms Pumpkin & Chili Party

"Get ready for another year of memories! This October, we are bringing the annual fun back to Arizona. The Pumpkin and Chili Party is Arizona's Premier Family Festival with dozens of activities, rides, shops and shows to experience!



Enjoy home cooked meals, exciting new rides, fun corn mazes, and the open air of a real working farm. The Pumpkin and Chili Party is our largest annual event that attracts nearly 100,000 visitors in the month of October. Grab your tickets early to ensure your visit! There may be days we will sell out."

Scottsdale

Halloween Spook-Track-Ula

"Stop in for a spell as the Paradise & Pacific Railroad is transformed into a haunted park of fun for our Halloween Spook-Track-ula. The family-friendly event is perfect for kids of all ages. We’ll creep it real with the event’s feature, a spooky train ride created with younger children in mind… a bit spooky, but not too frightening."

Haunted Graveyard (Home Haunt)

"The Haunted Graveyard is a 13 minute haunted house with live actors, fog, loud noises, illusions and details like you’ve never seen at a home."

Some dates are not recommended for children under 13.

House of Haunts (Home Haunt)

"Steve Birkett's House of Haunts is an elaborate Halloween display & haunted house walk-thru in Scottsdale, AZ featuring animated props, scary special effects, all surrounded by a synchronized thunder and lightning show."

Not recommended for kids under 13.

Tolleson

Terror in Tolleson

"Our Terrifying Haunted House Attraction will give you Nightmares! Can you Survive, the Terror inside?"

