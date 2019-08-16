Third pressure cooker discovered after New York subway evacuation

The NYPD gave the all-clear Friday morning at a lower Manhattan subway station where two pressure cookers were discovered and, later, in Chelsea where a third pressure cooker was found next to a garbage can.

The Fulton St. subway station was evacuated at around 7 a.m. after reports of two suspicious devices on a platform.

The cookers were found to be harmless.

"Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices. Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police cordoned off the area of West 16th St. and 7th Ave. after a pressure cooker was found next to a garbage can. Two pressure cookers were found on a subway platform earlier in the morning. (Chris Tuttle)

At around 9 a.m., police reported they were on the scene of a third pressure cooker in the area of west 16th St. and 7th Ave. Less than an hour later, it was also deemed to be safe.

It was not clear who left the pressure cookers across the city and why.

Advertisement

SkyFox was overhead the Fulton St. station as a large police response was visible from the street as well as outside the William St. station.

As a result of the investigation, subway service was suspended on the No.2 and No. 3 lines.

The 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z trains were skipping Fulton St.

Straphangers headed to lower Manhattan were advised to use the N, Q, R, or W train service.

Residual delays from street closures and the subway service disruption were anticipated in lower Manhattan and Chelsea.

Twitter user @_i_Ruben_ shared photos that appeared to be from the scene as it unfolded at about 7 a.m.. @_i_Ruben_ wrote that he was aboard a subway car when it was evacuated at Fulton St.