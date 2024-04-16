This US airport was named the busiest in the world; see the full list

article

The 2023 busiest airports in the world were unveiled, and the top spot was taken by a U.S.-based airport.

The Airports Council International (ACI), an agency that works with international organizations, governments and airport members to develop best policies and programs to promote "excellence in the aviation industry," released its list over the weekend and several U.S. airports made the top 10.

Top 10 busiest airports in the world for 2023

The number of people traveling in 2023 stood close to 8.5 billion, according to ACI, reflecting a quick recovery from pre-pandemic levels.

The international traffic increased significantly once lockdowns and travel restrictions were relaxed, which emphasized the essential role international travel plays in the aviation industry’s "resurgence and expansion," ACI said.

"The rankings highlight the crucial role these transportation hubs play in global connectivity, commerce, and economic development. Airports continue to demonstrate their resilience and adaptability amidst the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of global travel. ACI World remains dedicated to advocating for airports worldwide throughout pivotal stages of policy formulation and to advancing the pursuit of airport excellence," ACI said in a news release.

Outside the most passengers for 2023, Dubai’s airport had the most international passengers during the same year and Hong Kong had the most cargo volumes.

Atlanta topped the list once again for the most aircraft movement for 2023, with Chicago’s O’Hare Airport coming in second and Dallas-Fort Worth in third place.

These airport rankings are based on data gathered from over 2,600 airports across more than 180 countries and territories across the world, ACI said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.