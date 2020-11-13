Three people arrested in connection with a string of armed break-ins

Three men are behind bars at the 4th Avenue Jail, as of Nov. 13, accused of robbing several business owners and customers at gunpoint.

The string of robberies over the course of a week, and police caught up with the three on Nov. 12.

Officials say on Nov. 7, one of those suspects allegedly went into a restaurant on W. Thunderbird Rd., pointed a gun at an employee, and got away with some cash. Nearly the same thing happened just a couple blocks away at a dry cleaning store on Thunderbird Road, and at a Filberto’s Restaurant on N. 35th Street.

A business owner at one of the spots says the suspect also pointed a gun at one of her clients, an experience that she says was traumatic for her staff and clients.

"Everybody was traumatized in a different way," said the owner, who did not want to be identified. "It greatly affected my staff. She is taking a few days off and is seeking counseling for it."

Police obtained surveillance footage, which shows a white GMC Yukon SUV from a nearby store. It's the same one spotted by witnesses at several of the other thefts. Police say they then tracked down that vehicle, and watched as three men got out of the car, and went into a motel carrying a backpack that was allegedly stolen from one of the victims.

On Nov. 12, police arrested John Walker, Nicholas Schooler, and Jeremy Alaniz. All three later admitted to their involvement in most of the alleged thefts.

"You know you feel violated. You feel scared for your employees, your business, and as an owner, I feel responsible for the welfare of the people here, so sure, you know I’m very happy that he was caught, it does give you closure knowing he’s not on the street," said a business owner.