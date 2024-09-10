Tim Walz in Phoenix; new details on Gilbert man's murder l Morning News Brief

article

The Democratic vice presidential candidate will visit Phoenix for a campaign rally; police have released new details on the murder of a missing Valley man whose body was found in the desert; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 10.

1. Democratic VP candidate visits the Valley

Featured article

2. New details on murder of missing man

Featured article

3. Phoenix home goes up in flames

4. Delta planes collide

A collision has been reported between two Delta Air Lines planes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Read more here.

5. Nationwide apple juice recall

Featured article

Today's weather