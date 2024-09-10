Expand / Collapse search

Tim Walz in Phoenix; new details on Gilbert man's murder l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 10, 2024 9:54am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - The Democratic vice presidential candidate will visit Phoenix for a campaign rally; police have released new details on the murder of a missing Valley man whose body was found in the desert; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 10.

1. Democratic VP candidate visits the Valley

Featured

Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz set to arrive in Phoenix on Sept. 10
article

Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz set to arrive in Phoenix on Sept. 10

Minnesota governor and current Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz will be in Phoenix on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to rally for the Democratic ticket in the upcoming November election.

2. New details on murder of missing man

Featured

Suspect arrested for murder of missing Gilbert man: police
article

Suspect arrested for murder of missing Gilbert man: police

A man has been arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Alijah Bradley, who was reported missing by Gilbert Police last month.

3. Phoenix home goes up in flames

Fire destroys vacant Phoenix home

4. Delta planes collide

 

A collision has been reported between two Delta Air Lines planes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Read more here.

5. Nationwide apple juice recall

Featured

Apple juice recall expanded over arsenic concerns
article

Apple juice recall expanded over arsenic concerns

A recall of apple juice in the U.S. over arsenic concerns has been expanded from 9,500 cases to 133,500 cases.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Well-above normal temps expected in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Well-above normal temps expected in Phoenix

The high in Phoenix on Sept. 10 will be about 109°F, which is well above-normal, according to the National Weather Service.