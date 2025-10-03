Timber Mesa firefighter killed in crash; 3rd department death in weeks

The Brief A Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District firefighter died in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 3. The incident marks the third death within the department in less than a month. On Sept. 14, Brenna Kulikowski, 31, and 21-year-old Damon Thompson, were riding in an ambulance when they were hit head-on by another vehicle on State Route 260.



An Arizona fire department in Show Low is mourning the loss of a firefighter just weeks after two of its firefighters were killed in a head-on crash.

What we know:

The Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District says one of its firefighters was killed in a crash at 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 3 while riding a motorcycle on his way to work.

"Our entire organization is grieving the loss of another one of our own. We ask for privacy as we support family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this very difficult time," the department said.

What we don't know:

The firefighter wasn't identified. No other details on the crash were released.

The backstory:

On Sept. 14, Brenna Kulikowski, 31, and 21-year-old Damon Thompson were riding in a Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District ambulance when they were hit head-on by another vehicle on State Route 260. Kulikowski and Thompson died at the scene.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 46-year-old Angela Bouck crossed the center line, crashing into the ambulance. Bouck also died in the crash.

