Time is running out to vote in ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow contest

By
Published  February 20, 2025 5:15pm MST
Arizona
Finalists in ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow contest named

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation have released the names selected as finalists in their annual Name-A-Snowplow contest.

The Brief

    • Voting in ADOT's annual Name-A-Snowplow contest is open until Feb. 25.
    • Voters can choose their six favorite names out of 15 finalists for snowplows stationed in Flagstaff, Williams, Payson and Globe.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Voting for the Arizona Department of Transportation's Name-A-Snowplow contest is open until Feb. 25.

The annual event sparks the creative juices of the state with voters choosing between 15 finalists.

What you can do:

Voters who visit the ADOT website will be asked to choose their six favorite names to determine the winners. 

In previous years, some of the winning names were Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, Fast and Flurryous, Scoopacabra, Alic Scooper, Snowguaro and Frost Responder.

The full list of the finalists are below:

  • Darth Blader
  • Scoop Dog
  • Blizzard of Oz
  • Plowasaurus Rex
  • Sled Zeppelin
  • Snowbacca
  • Snowmater
  • Jon Bon Snowvie
  • Plow Patrol
  • Sleetwood Mac
  • Scoopy-Doo
  • Han Snowlo
  • Plowzilla
  • Plower Ranger
  • CTRL + SALT + DELETE

Arizona has about 200 snowplows throughout the state. The winners of this year's contest will be placed on ADOT snowplows in Flagstaff, Williams, Payson and Globe.

