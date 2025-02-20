Time is running out to vote in ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow contest

The Brief Voting in ADOT's annual Name-A-Snowplow contest is open until Feb. 25. Voters can choose their six favorite names out of 15 finalists for snowplows stationed in Flagstaff, Williams, Payson and Globe.



Voting for the Arizona Department of Transportation's Name-A-Snowplow contest is open until Feb. 25.

The annual event sparks the creative juices of the state with voters choosing between 15 finalists.

What you can do:

Voters who visit the ADOT website will be asked to choose their six favorite names to determine the winners.

In previous years, some of the winning names were Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, Fast and Flurryous, Scoopacabra, Alic Scooper, Snowguaro and Frost Responder.

The full list of the finalists are below:

Darth Blader

Scoop Dog

Blizzard of Oz

Plowasaurus Rex

Sled Zeppelin

Snowbacca

Snowmater

Jon Bon Snowvie

Plow Patrol

Sleetwood Mac

Scoopy-Doo

Han Snowlo

Plowzilla

Plower Ranger

CTRL + SALT + DELETE

Arizona has about 200 snowplows throughout the state. The winners of this year's contest will be placed on ADOT snowplows in Flagstaff, Williams, Payson and Globe.