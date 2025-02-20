Time is running out to vote in ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow contest
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Voting for the Arizona Department of Transportation's Name-A-Snowplow contest is open until Feb. 25.
The annual event sparks the creative juices of the state with voters choosing between 15 finalists.
What you can do:
Voters who visit the ADOT website will be asked to choose their six favorite names to determine the winners.
In previous years, some of the winning names were Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, Fast and Flurryous, Scoopacabra, Alic Scooper, Snowguaro and Frost Responder.
The full list of the finalists are below:
- Darth Blader
- Scoop Dog
- Blizzard of Oz
- Plowasaurus Rex
- Sled Zeppelin
- Snowbacca
- Snowmater
- Jon Bon Snowvie
- Plow Patrol
- Sleetwood Mac
- Scoopy-Doo
- Han Snowlo
- Plowzilla
- Plower Ranger
- CTRL + SALT + DELETE
Arizona has about 200 snowplows throughout the state. The winners of this year's contest will be placed on ADOT snowplows in Flagstaff, Williams, Payson and Globe.