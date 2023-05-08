Title 42: Gov. Hobbs to announce Arizona's plans for end of emergency health restriction at border

Governor Katie Hobbs has scheduled a news conference for Monday to discuss Arizona's preparedness approach for when Title 42 comes to an end.

Hobbs is scheduled to speak alongside law enforcement and border leaders, including Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls.

Hobbs has made several visits to the border and border communities since taking office.

Title 42 was an emergency health restriction that was put in place by the Trump administration, expelling migrants on the grounds that their entry could contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

When the policy ends on May 11, a spike in border crossings is expected to occur. Last week, the Biden administration announced that 1,500 active-duty military troops are being deployed to the border. It's unclear how many of those troops will be in Arizona.

Related article

The troops will not be patrolling, instead, they will do data entry, warehouse support and other administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, the White House said.

Hobbs is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. You can watch the news conference live in the video player above.