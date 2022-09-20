Toddler in Buckeye unintentionally hit by family member's truck, police say

article

A toddler ran in front of a family member's truck that was driving away and was hurt in Buckeye, police said on Tuesday night.

At around 6 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers responded to reports of a three-year-old girl who was hit by a truck near Apache Road and Mobile Lane.

"It appears family was outside the home when one of the relatives was in the truck preparing the leave. The child ran in front of the truck as it was driving away, and she was hit. The child was awake and crying when first responders arrived," police said.

She was flown to the hospital and her injuries aren't yet known.

No further information is available.