Toddler in extremely critical condition after being pulled from pool in North Phoenix

A 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being pulled from a pool near 12th Street and Union Hills Drive, Phoenix fire crews said early Sunday morning.

When first responders arrived at the North Phoenix home, they found that the boy had been taken out of the pool but was not breathing.

Family members told crews that the child had been in the water for an unknown amount of time.

CPR and advanced resuscitation techniques were used, officials say.

The toddler was hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

