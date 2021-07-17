Dive team recovers man's body from Tempe Town Lake

article

A body was pulled from Tempe Town Lake Saturday morning after a witness reported seeing a man go into the water without resurfacing.

Tempe fire crews received the call July 16 after someone said they saw the man run into the lake. After multiple diving attempts, dive teams had to end their search that night because of a lack of visibility and stormy conditions.

An unknown man's body was recovered the following day. Detectives are still working to find out his identity.

Police are investigating.

