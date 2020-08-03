Tough love: Phoenix family gives away teen's belongings after high-speed joyride in family's Range Rover

A Valley family laying down the law on their teenage son, after they say he stole their Range Rover while they were on vacation, and took it on a joy ride.

"I just wanted to drive but I don’t have a license so I just took it," said 14-year-old Angel Martinez. "I can wash the car, and I was like I don’t have anything to dry it, so I’m gonna take it for one spin until it dries."

Angel was speeding his North Phoenix neighborhood, disrupting his neighbors while his parents celebrated their anniversary in Las Vegas.

Angel's family found about the joy ride after Phoenix Police gave them a call. Their son had been in trouble a few times before, so with no other options, it was time to clean house.

And they did.

"We got back to the house. Today, his room is 100% empty, and we’re giving all his stuff away," said Ramon Martinez, Angel's father.

For hours, Angel sat on his bed with a sign that reads: "Sorry I stole my parent's car and was speeding." Clothes, television, and the bedroom set were given away for free. Angel's belongings went as fast as the range rover he was driving.

"Mostly to apologize," said Ramon. "We're neighbors as well. He could’ve run someone over. Something really bad could’ve happened."

While he'll be sleeping on the floor, or maybe the couch for the foreseeable future, it's a lesson learned.

"It’s kind of weird, but I think it’s a fair punishment," said Angel.