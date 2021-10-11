Tours to be organized for newly-renovated Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple in Mesa

Renovations on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints temple in Mesa are now complete, and the public will soon be allowed in for a tour before the temple is re-dedicated.

Major renovations on the Mesa temple began in May of 2018, and it was the second renovation project on the 94-year-old temple.

"When you come inside, notice how quiet it is, full of light. Notice how everything is designed to inspire, to lift," said Gerrit Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Gong, along with Ronald Rasband, gave members of the media a first-hand look at the updates made to the East Valley temple, which is the ninth temple in the history of the church.

"These temples are meant to last a long, long time, and work is done on them to fortify them," said Rasband, who is also a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. "Salt Lake, for instance, is having an earthquake prevention system put in underneath the temple. Here in Mesa, they;ve done a lot of work on the interior and the exterior, because we want them to last."

According to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints website, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is the second-highest leadership body of the church, with the church's First Presidency being the highest.

Members of the public will be welcomed at the open house, everyday except Sunday, from Saturday, Oct. 16 to Nov. 20. Tickets must be reserved online.

"We're anticipating 400,000 to 500,000 visitors over the next five weeks," said Rasband.

Rasband says allowing non-members in is an important part of church history.

"We don't want anybody to think that there’s anything happening in that beautiful building that's secret," said Rasband. "There's nothing in this temple that is meant to be secret to you, but it is very sacred to us."

The temple will be dedicated on Dec. 12.

Mesa Temple Open House

https://mesatemple.org/open-house/

