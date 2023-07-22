Traffic backs up on Loop 101 in Tempe following deadly multi-car crash

A large portion of Loop 101 in Tempe is backed up due to a deadly multi-car crash near University Drive on Saturday, July 22.

"The closure is due to a crash at milepost 53. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway," ADOT says.

Authorities say several cars were involved in the crash, including a motorcycle, and at least one person is dead.

Drivers are seen driving the wrong way up a freeway on-ramp to get out of the traffic jam.

We're working to learn more about what happened.