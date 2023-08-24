Traffic delays expected ahead of Beyoncé concert in Glendale

Afternoon commuters in the west Valley won't be "Crazy in Love" with traffic this afternoon.

Beyoncé is in the Valley for her concert Thursday night at State Farm Stadium and heavy traffic delays are expected leading up to Queen Bey's performance.

"Be prepared for increased traffic on August 24th for the @Beyonce Renaissance World Tour. Officers will be stationed around the exterior of @Statefarmstadium to ensure traffic flows as effortlessly as possible," Glendale Police tweeted.

"The big I want to emphasize is the arrival time will coincide with rush hour, so please try to get there as early as you can," said Tony Abbo, city of Glendale traffic engineer. "There's a lot of wonderful facilities in the Westgate area, you can go have some dinner, do some shopping, and then make your way to the stadium itself."

WARSAW, POLAND - JUNE 27: Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Doors open at State Farm Stadium at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Parking costs $30 at the stadium parking lots if you didn't buy a parking pass in advance. Cash is not accepted.

Tickets are still available for as low as $51, according to Seat Geek.

State Farm Stadium location: