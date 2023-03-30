Tranq: DEA officials say xylaxine-fentanyl mix have been found in Arizona

Officials with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are warning Americans of a sharp increase in a new deadly drug that is informally known as "tranq."

The drug, which is officially known as xylazine, is originally approved by the FDA for veterinary use, but traffickers are mixing it with fentanyl, and the effects are pretty disturbing.

"The harm that can come from this is extraordinary," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz. "What could possibly be next, and then, here it is, this zombie drug that is rotting off our limbs."

Tranq can be mixed with fentanyl powder to make pills. People who inject the drug mixture can develop severe wounds, rotting human tissue, that could lead to amputation.

The DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 out of 50 states, including in Arizona.

"We are seeing 23% of all the fentanyl powder in the United States last year actually contained a mixture of xylazine as well," said Oz.

The mixture of the two drugs places users at a higher risk of death, and narcan won’t help reverse the effects. For now, the DEA wants everyone to remain on high alert.

"The woman and men of DEA don’t give up. We are going to help win this. We are going to turn this around. We are going to go after the supply and the demand," said Oz.

Meanwhile, FDA officials are also taking action by restricting the unlawful import of xylazine.