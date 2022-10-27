Man rescued from collapsed trench in Maricopa County after being buried under 30 feet of dirt

Crews rescued a worker in a front loader that had been buried under about two to three stories of dirt when the walls of a trench around him collapsed.

This happened on Oct. 27 near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

Rural Metro's Shawn Gilleland stated, "At approximately 10:15 a.m., the workers exposed the top of the apparatus in which he was trapped. They report they saw movement inside the cab and are working to further excavate to get the worker out."

Just after 11 a.m., the trapped worker was extricated and evaluated at the scene. Gilleland said the worker is not reporting any injuries, but he was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The man's name has not been released.

