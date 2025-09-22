Trump administration claims link between autism and Tylenol; Pornhub to block access from AZ | Nightly Roundup

article

Trump administration releases report on alleged link between autism and Tylenol; Pornhub to block Arizona from accessing its website; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 22, 2025.

1. Trump administration claims link between autism and Tylenol

What we know:

The Trump administration released a report that claims autism is linked to the use of the painkiller Tylenol, or acetaminophen, during pregnancy.

The other side:

Scientific consensus stands that childhood vaccines don’t cause autism. Leading autism advocacy groups, including Autism Speaks, agree.

Read More

2. Deadly shooting in Guadalupe prompts investigation

What we know:

An active investigation is underway after authorities say a man was shot and killed on Monday in Guadalupe neighborhood.

What we don't know:

The victim has yet to be identified, and officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have not released any details on what led up to the deadly incident.

Read More

3. Florence man accused of kidnapping kids out of state

What we know:

Authorities in Missouri say they have arrested a man from Florence in connection with a kidnapping incident involving two children.

Dig deeper:

The suspect was identified by officials the Atchison County Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Dustin A. Hill (pictured).

"Mr. Hill was located and detained in Evansville, Indiana," officials write.

Read More

4. Student accused of bring vape, weapon to school

What we know:

An 11-year-old student in Kingman was taken into custody for allegedly bringing weapons and a marijuana vape into school.

What they're saying:

Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office say staff members at an elementary school found a marijuana vape, a pocketknife, and a "realistic looking pellet gun inside the student's backpack."

Read More

5. Adult entertainment website to block access from Arizona due to new law

What we know:

Adult content website Pornhub will block access for users in Arizona ahead of a new state law that takes effect on Sept. 26.

Big picture view:

HB 2112 requires adult websites to verify the age of their users.

"If a company violates it to the point that they have no age verification in place and a child ends up accessing their site because no age verification was there, the parent or guardian can sue on behalf of the child for $250,000 plus attorneys' fees," said State Rep,. Nick Kupper, who authored the new law. "If, for instance, a company decides to store your data, which is in violation of the law, you could sue on your own behalf for $10,000 a day that they stored your data and attorneys' fees as well."

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast