Trump campaign lawyer dismisses claims of vote fraud in hearing over lawsuit filed against Maricopa County

A hearing was held on Nov. 12 about the integrity of Arizona's election.

The hearing was held after President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County, asking a judge to have some ballots get a second look.

The lawsuit was announced the same day Joe Biden was projected as the President-elect. Overvotes, or basically voting for two people in one race, was at the center of the case brought forward by the Donald Trump campaign in Maricopa County.

"When a machine detects an overvote on a ballot, poll workers should inform in-person voters of the error and give them an opportunity to correct the issue. Instead, poll workers in Maricopa County pressed, and told voters to press, a green button to override the error. As a result, the machines disregarded the voter’s choices in the overvoted races," read a portion of an e-mail released by the Trump campaign on Nov. 7, detailing the lawsuit.

There were 191 overvotes in the election, and an attorney for the campaign spelled it out in his opening statement, going against what many are claiming was widespread election fraud.

"This is not a fraud case," said Kory Langhofer. "We are not alleging fraud in this lawsuit. We’re not alleging anyone’s stealing the election. That’s not our theory here. In what appears to be a limited number of cases, there were good faith errors in operating machines, that should result in further review of certain ballots."

The Trump campaign alleges poll workers didn’t instruct some voters about the possibility of overvotes. Some Witnesses called by the Trump campaign said they were concerned about their votes not counting, but said they didn’t overvote in the presidential race.

Meanwhile, lawyers with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office argued there was almost flawless accuracy beyond the less than 200 overvotes.

"Maricopa County employees responsible for this election in 2020, specifically on November 3 in the midst of a pandemic, made Maricopa County elections great again," said Thomas Liddy.

