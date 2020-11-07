Trump campaign, RNC file lawsuit in Maricopa County for 'incorrectly rejected votes'

article

Maricopa County is the target of a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee, alleging the county "incorrectly rejected votes" made by in-person voters on Election Day.

The lawsuit was announced in an emailed Nov. 7 press release from Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

The email reads in part, "When a machine detects an overvote on a ballot, poll workers should inform in-person voters of the error and give them an opportunity to correct the issue. Instead, poll workers in Maricopa County pressed, and told voters to press, a green button to override the error. As a result, the machines disregarded the voter’s choices in the overvoted races."

The campaign says voters from Maricopa County gave declarations on what they claim they saw on a "large scale."

Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel, alleged in the press release that poll workers struggled to operate the new voting machines and gave misguided direction to voters, causing errors and rejected ballots.

The lawsuit is seeking a manual inspection of the alleged rejected ballots that were cast in person.

The lawsuit was announced the same day Joe Biden was projected as the President-elect, winning nearly 75 million votes and at least 290 electoral votes.

Trump has filed several other lawsuits in states where he wanted ballot counts to be stopped, alleging voter fraud.

State and county elections officials have not commented on this lawsuit.