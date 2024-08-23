Expand / Collapse search

Trump holds campaign rally in Glendale; RFK Jr. suspends independent presidential bid | Nightly Roundup

Published  August 23, 2024 7:45pm MST
PHOENIX - From former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Glendale to an endorsement he earned from a member of the Kennedy family, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 23, 2024.

1. Former President Trump holds Glendale campaign rally

Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters at Arizona campaign rally | 2024 Election
Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters at Arizona campaign rally | 2024 Election

Former President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale took place one day after Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

2. Tragedy at Canyon Lake

Man dead after falling off paddleboard during monsoon storm and failing to swim back to shore: MCSO
Man dead after falling off paddleboard during monsoon storm and failing to swim back to shore: MCSO

The man, according to MCSO, was paddleboarding at Canyon Lake during a monsoon storm, and was last seen swimming back to shore.

3. Police release body camera video taken during officer-involved shooting

Phoenix Police release body camera video taken during deadly shooting
Phoenix Police release body camera video taken during deadly shooting

The police shooting, which happened earlier in August, resulted in the death of the suspect, 46-year-old Imani Jackson.

4. Woman missing after flash flooding

Gilbert woman missing after flash flooding hit Grand Canyon
Gilbert woman missing after flash flooding hit Grand Canyon

Crews are searching for a Valley woman who is believed to be missing after flash flooding hit the Havasu Creek area in the Grand Canyon.

5. RFK Jr. suspends bid for presidency

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's suspending his presidential bid, endorsing Donald Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's suspending his presidential bid, endorsing Donald Trump

Ahead of a planned speech in Phoenix, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign said in a Pennsylvania court filing Friday that he is endorsing Donald Trump for president.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Aug. 23-26)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry conditions expected in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry conditions expected in Phoenix

The high temperature on Aug. 23 in Phoenix is expected to reach about 106°F. There will be only about a 5% chance for thunderstorms.