Trump holds campaign rally in Glendale; RFK Jr. suspends independent presidential bid | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Glendale to an endorsement he earned from a member of the Kennedy family, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 23, 2024.
1. Former President Trump holds Glendale campaign rally
Former President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale took place one day after Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
2. Tragedy at Canyon Lake
The man, according to MCSO, was paddleboarding at Canyon Lake during a monsoon storm, and was last seen swimming back to shore.
3. Police release body camera video taken during officer-involved shooting
The police shooting, which happened earlier in August, resulted in the death of the suspect, 46-year-old Imani Jackson.
4. Woman missing after flash flooding
Crews are searching for a Valley woman who is believed to be missing after flash flooding hit the Havasu Creek area in the Grand Canyon.
5. RFK Jr. suspends bid for presidency
Ahead of a planned speech in Phoenix, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign said in a Pennsylvania court filing Friday that he is endorsing Donald Trump for president.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Aug. 23-26)
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
The high temperature on Aug. 23 in Phoenix is expected to reach about 106°F. There will be only about a 5% chance for thunderstorms.