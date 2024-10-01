Twix bars burn in semi fire; 'American Pickers' star dies l Morning News Brief

article

A semi-truck hauling chocolate erupted in flames along a north Phoenix freeway; the star of a hit reality television show passed away; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 1.

1. Candy bars go up in flames

A semi-truck carrying Twix candy bars went up in flames along the Loop 303 at 43rd Avenue. No one was hurt in the fire, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Read more here.

2. ‘American Pickers’ star dies

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: Frank Fritz (L) and Mike Wolfe attend A+E Networks 2015 Upfront at Park Avenue Armory on April 30, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

"American Pickers" star Frank Fritz has died, his former co-star Mike Wolfe shared on social media Tuesday morning. Read more here.

3. Tempe Beach Park shooting

A suspect remains on the loose following a shooting near Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue that left one person in critical condition. Read more here.

4. Arrest made months after deadly hit-and-run

Jacob Wren

Jacob Wren, 19, was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run near 34th Avenue and Camelback Road that left Pedro Cobas, 51, dead. Read more here.

5. Port strike latest

Harold Daggett, president of the International Longshoremens Association (ILA), center, speaks to picketing workers outside of the APM container terminal at the Port of Newark in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Michael Nag Expand

A labor agreement involving thousands of dockworkers along the East and Gulf coasts lapsed on Monday, signaling them to walk off the job overnight. Read more here.

Today's weather

It will be a hot first day of the month in the Valley with record-breaking heat expected. Read more here.