Two critically injured in crash near 31st Ave and Indian School

article

Phoenix Fire crews say two people are in extremely critical condition after a multi-car crash near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road on Dec. 26.

When crews arrived, they found two seriously hurt and another person in stable condition. One person needed to be extracted from the car.

Both critically injured victims have been taken to the hospital.

Phoenix police are investigating.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.