Two dead, three injured in rollover crash near I-17 and Loop 303

Two people have died and three others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Interstate 17 near the Loop 303 on Dec. 5.

Phoenix Fire crews say two people, whose genders and ages were not specified, died at the scene, while a 30-year-old man is in extremely critical condition.

Two other men, ages 19 and 22, were hospitalized in serious condition.

