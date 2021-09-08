Expand / Collapse search

Two-story fire at Phoenix home displaces family of 4

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A family of four was not injured after a fire burned their two-story home in Phoenix on Tuesday night, the fire department said.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the fire at 11 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the home near 24th Street and Indian School Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the family was not inside the home. Firefighters quickly secured a water supply to extinguish the fire.

two story phx fire1

  (Phoenix Fire Department)

The family was displaced from the home and was assisted by a crisis team.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

two story phx fire2

  (Phoenix Fire Department)

