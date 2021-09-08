Two-story fire at Phoenix home displaces family of 4
PHOENIX - A family of four was not injured after a fire burned their two-story home in Phoenix on Tuesday night, the fire department said.
The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the fire at 11 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the home near 24th Street and Indian School Road.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, the family was not inside the home. Firefighters quickly secured a water supply to extinguish the fire.
(Phoenix Fire Department)
The family was displaced from the home and was assisted by a crisis team.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
(Phoenix Fire Department)
