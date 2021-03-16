Two unclaimed $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arizona

Check your tickets! Two Arizonans are now $100,000 richer.

Two winning Powerball tickets that were sold in Saturday night's drawing have yet to be claimed, state lottery officials said.

One of the winning tickets was sold at a Circle K in Anthem and the other was sold at a Speedway gas station in Show Low. Both winning tickets matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for March 13 were 5,11,51,56,61, and a Powerball 2.

This story was reported from Phoenix.

