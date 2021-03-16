Expand / Collapse search

Two unclaimed $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arizona

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Money
FOX 10 Phoenix

Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arizona

PHOENIX - Check your tickets! Two Arizonans are now $100,000 richer.

Two winning Powerball tickets that were sold in Saturday night's drawing have yet to be claimed, state lottery officials said.

One of the winning tickets was sold at a Circle K in Anthem and the other was sold at a Speedway gas station in Show Low. Both winning tickets matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for March 13 were 5,11,51,56,61, and a Powerball 2.

This story was reported from Phoenix.

Related Stories

Arizona Lottery: 2 winning lottery tickets yet to be claimed in the state
slideshow

Arizona Lottery: 2 winning lottery tickets yet to be claimed in the state

Two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Arizona for the Powerball drawing on Jan. 23, according to officials with the Arizona Lottery.

Despite long odds, people are still playing the lottery for chance at big payout
slideshow

Despite long odds, people are still playing the lottery for chance at big payout

Chances are many people won't win Friday or Saturday's lottery jackpots, but Arizona Lottery officials say the long odds aren't stopping people from dreaming.

Arizona Lottery: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Fountain Hills still unclaimed
slideshow

Arizona Lottery: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Fountain Hills still unclaimed

Officials with the Arizona Lottery say a winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Fountain Hills for the Jan. 2 drawing remains unclaimed, as of Jan. 4.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.