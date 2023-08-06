Expand / Collapse search
Two wrong-way drivers caught on Phoenix-area freeways overnight

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Two people are being suspected of impairment after they were both caught driving the wrong way on Phoenix-area freeways overnight.

I-10

Buckeye Police pulled over a pickup truck that was driving east down the westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near Jackrabbit Trail just after midnight on Sunday.

"The vehicle was later moved from the travel lanes as it was blocking when DPS arrived on scene," DPS said.

The driver was taken into custody.

Loop 101

Meanwhile, troopers received reports at around 2:20 a.m. about a vehicle going the wrong way on Loop 101 eastbound near 35th Avenue.

Authorities were able to pull over the suspect vehicle on the freeway near Northern Avenue - almost 15 miles away from where the reports began. It was still traveling the wrong way, DPS said.

The driver was also taken into custody. No injuries were reported.