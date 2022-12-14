Tyler Moldovan: Phoenix Police shares update of officer who was shot in the head while on duty

On Dec. 14, Phoenix Police officials gave an update on one of their officers, one year after he was shot and badly wounded while on duty.

According to initial reports by Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole, officers were investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2021. Police located a car matching the description of the vehicles at an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.

As police searched the area for the driver, Officer Moldovan found the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams, hiding behind a wall of an apartment patio.

"The subject was on the phone telling someone he was going to jail," read a portion of court documents. "[Moldovan] asked the subject if he had any weapons and he said no. The male subject produced a handgun from his waist area, raised it at the police officer, and fired multiple times."

Officer Moldovan fell to the ground and the suspect continued to fire gunshots at him "while he was lying on the ground unresponsive."

After the shooting, Williams allegedly tried to pull Moldovan's handgun from its holster before being tackled by another officer.

"As the second police officer ran towards the scene of the shooting, the male subject saw the police officer running toward him and yanked harder multiple times on the victim officers handgun trying to pull it out of the holster as the second officer was running toward him," read a portion of court documents.

Williams threw himself to the ground but resisted arrest. Another officer ultimately made it to the shooting scene and Williams was taken into custody.

"[Williams] made spontaneous utterances after his arrest asking the officers to shoot him and said another individual did it," read a portion of court documents.

Williams is facing several charges, including attempted murder. His trial is set for June 2023.

Moldovan suffered serious injuries

Court paperwork shows that Moldovan was shot eight times, including once in the head.

At the time of the shooting, Moldovan was 22, and had graduated from the police academy less than a year prior.

He was initially given little chance to live, but he spent about a month on life support before being sent to recover at a rehabilitation center in January 2022.

In June 2022, Moldovan finally returned home.

"We are just so grateful for a miracle from God. We’re thankful that he made it. He has a long road to recovery most likely. The fact that he is home -- we need good valuable cops like that out there, and we’re so grateful for his service," said Steve Cameron, who lives near the Moldovans.

Phoenix Police provides updates on Moldovan

On Dec. 14, Phoenix Police officials provided video that shows Moldovan at home, getting ready for the holidays. He was even seen playing catch in their backyard.

Moldovan and his wife, Chelsea, wanted to share an update with the public, and sat down with Phoenix Police to talk about what the past year has been like for their family.

"Things are not as easy as it used to be, but it's doable," said Moldovan. "You just take everyday as it comes and see what happens."

"It's just mind-blowing, just to see that a year later that he's here, talking and breathing on his own," said Chelsea. "Lots of things that weren't supposed to happen, did happen, so, not been the easiest year, but we made it doable, and we're thriving."

Moldovan says he does physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy five days a week. As he continues his road to recovery, he is also thinking about his future in the police force.

Moldovan and his wife says they are happy to be celebrating the holidays at home this year, instead of in the hospital.