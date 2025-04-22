U of A deadly shooting: Man sentenced for manslaughter
TUCSON, Ariz. - A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly shooting on the campus of the University of Arizona last year has been sentenced.
Ryan Romero-Encinas received 13 years behind bars during a hearing on April 21. Last month, Romero-Encinas pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges.
The backstory:
On Sept. 22, 2024, 19-year-old Minhaj Jamshidi was shot after a fight broke out on a volleyball court near Park Avenue and 4th Street. Jamshidi died at the scene.
A few days later, Romero-Encinas was arrested in connection to the shooting.
Dig deeper:
Neither Romero-Encinas nor Jamshidi were U of A students. However, Jamshidi attended Pima Community College.