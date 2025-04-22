Expand / Collapse search

U of A deadly shooting: Man sentenced for manslaughter

Updated  April 22, 2025 8:22am MST
Crime and Public Safety
    • Ryan Romero-Encinas was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
    • Prosecutors say Romero-Encinas shot and killed 19-year-old Minhaj Jamshidi last year.
    • The shooting happened after a fight broke out on a volleyball court on campus.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly shooting on the campus of the University of Arizona last year has been sentenced.

Ryan Romero-Encinas received 13 years behind bars during a hearing on April 21. Last month, Romero-Encinas pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges.

The backstory:

On Sept. 22, 2024, 19-year-old Minhaj Jamshidi was shot after a fight broke out on a volleyball court near Park Avenue and 4th Street. Jamshidi died at the scene.

A few days later, Romero-Encinas was arrested in connection to the shooting.

(previous report): Alert system failed after deadly U of A shooting: PD

Ryan Romero-Encinas, 20, was taken into custody in connection to a shooting at the University of Arizona that left a community college student dead.

Dig deeper:

Neither Romero-Encinas nor Jamshidi were U of A students. However, Jamshidi attended Pima Community College.

Map of where the shooting happened

