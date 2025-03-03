Ukrainians in Arizona react to Russia-Ukraine peace talks, hope standoff between Trump and Zelenskyy ends

article

The Brief Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy's trip to the White House on February 28 turned into a war of words in the Oval Office. On March 3, President Donald Trump directed a "pause" to any U.S. aid to Ukraine following his volatile clash with Zelenskyy last week.



On March 3, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy doesn't want peace, but locals with ties to the war-torn country disagree.

With a weekend to cool off, the hope of Ukrainian-Americans in Phoenix is for President Trump to come back to the table.

What they're saying:

"I don’t have the words to describe what a sinking, sick feeling I had in my stomach, thinking oh my gosh, how are we ever going to get peace," said Christine Boyko, President of the Ukrainian National Womens League of America.

Christine Boyko

That sentiment was only exacerbated as the Associated Press reported President Zelenskyy saying the end of war with Russia is "very, very far away," but he believes Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the U.S. to keep aid flowing.

To which President Trump responded, "This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer! It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace."

Irene Amrine

"Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians right now," said Irene Amrine, founder at Cactus and Tryzub. "The peace that Ukraine is after, however, is just and long-lasting peace."

A deal between the U.S. and Ukraine remains on the table. If Ukraine agrees to provide Washington with 50% of all future proceeds from their critical and rare Earth minerals, President Trump will have a reason to continue sending aid and protecting Ukraine from Russia, which currently stands a $65.9 billion in military assistance.

MORE: Trump cuts short talks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy after tense moments in the Oval Office; AZ politicians react

Local Ukrainian-Americans say they understand Trump's position, but at what cost?

"We have not heard anything from Donald Trump and his cabinet and administration on what exactly Russia has to give up," said Amrine.

As the world waits for a reset, 20% of Ukraine remains occupied by Russian forces; an estimated quarter of a million casualties between the two countries; and while most major Ukrainian cities are still standing, Ukrainian-Americans say their friends and family members are living in hell.

"I thought President Trump is a tough guy, and I was hoping with all my heart, that he would be able to do something for Ukraine. And I have to say I'm still hopeful and praying that that will still come to pass," said Boyko.

What's next:

The Trump administration paused any aid from the U.S. to Ukraine following last week's Oval Office clash. President Donald Trump wants Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be "committed" to ending the three-year war, the White House said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a pause on offensive cyberoperations against Russia, rolling back some of the Pentagon’s efforts to counter foreign cyber threats.