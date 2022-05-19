Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
7
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side

ULA launches Atlas V rocket carrying Boeing's Starliner spacecraft

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4:10PM
Air and Space
FOX 35 Orlando

ULA launches Boeing's uncrewed Starliner spacecraft from Florida

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) has launched an Atlas V rocket from Florida's Space Coast carrying with it Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. The capsule is bound for the International Space Station (ISS) for its second uncrewed test flight.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The United Launch Alliance (ULA) has launched an Atlas V rocket from Florida's Space Coast carrying with it Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.  The capsule is bound for the International Space Station (ISS) for its second uncrewed test flight.

On Wednesday, teams rolled the 172-foot-tall Atlas V and Starliner from the hangar to the launchpad, Space Launch Complex-41, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. After the 1,800-foot journey, the vehicle was prepped for lift-off and begin fueling.

The Orbital Flight Test-2 is the final step before a test flight with astronauts later this year.  The spacecraft's commander seat is occupied by a manikin named "Rosie the Rocketeer." Her seat will be outfitted with sensors to collect data and better understand what human astronauts will experience. 

NASA Boeing Starline Rosie

"Rosie" is Boeing Space's anthropometric test device. Rosie is traveling inside the Starliner spacecraft throughout OFT-2, collecting data from sensors placed along the seat pallet – the infrastructure that holds all the crew seats in place. [NASA]

Expand

This is Boeing's third attempt to complete the orbital flight test since 2019.  Starliner will dock at the ISS around 7 p.m. Friday or 24 hours after launch if all goes well.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.
 