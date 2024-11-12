Unborn baby dies in Phoenix crash; winner declared in Senate race l Morning News Brief

A pregnant woman lost her unborn baby in a crash near a Phoenix intersection; a winner has been projected in the U.S. Senate race between Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake; and more – here's a look at our top stories for the morning of Tuesday, November 12.

1. Unborn baby dies in crash

A pregnant woman who was involved in a Phoenix car crash lost her unborn baby, the police department said. Read more here.

2. Winner declared in U.S. Senate race

Kari Lake and Rep. Ruben Gallego

The Associated Press is projecting Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego to win the Senate seat that is currently being held by Kyrsten Sinema. Read more here.

3. Deadly I-10 crash

One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 near Warner Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Read more here.

4. High-speed chase in East Valley

A driver in a high-speed chase that started in Phoenix and ended in Tempe was allegedly impersonating law enforcement. Read more here.

5. The final 2024 electoral map

Google graphic with the final U.S. presidential results is screened on a mobile phone for illustration photo on November 10th, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump, and now president-elect, had a historic comeback in the 2024 election after losing four years ago to President Joe Biden. Read more here.

Today's weather

Breezy and cooler today in the Valley with a high in the upper-70s. Read more here.