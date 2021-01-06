Expand / Collapse search

University of Arizona ramps up virus testing; most classes to be online

By Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The University of Arizona is ramping up its COVID-19 testing program as it gears up for the Jan.13 start of the spring semester that will again see most classes conducted online during the current COVID-19 surge.

The university also started the fall semester by offering most classes online under a reentry plan that had only certain research labs and performing arts courses meeting in person.

According to the university, approximately 3,900 students are enrolled in those essential classes out of the total enrollment of approximately 46,000.

The university’s testing program will require weekly testing for students living in dorms or attending in-person classes.

Testing was to begin Jan. 6, one day before most dorm students move in.

University President Robert C. Robbins said the university was asking students arriving from outside metro Tucson to self-quarantine for seven days even if they have tested negative for COVID-19.

Robbins and Dr. Richard Carmona, the head of the university’s COVID-19 task force, urged the university community to follow basic public health guidance, including physical distancing, mask wearing and frequent handwashing.

