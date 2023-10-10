US automakers lay off hundreds more workers as UAW strike's ripple effects grow

The United Auto Workers strike against Detroit's Big Three continues to hit production at the automakers, leading Ford, General Motors and Stellantis to each lay off more workers this week.

GM on Monday announced additional layoffs of nearly 200 workers, while Stellantis and Ford reported cuts of another 570 and 70 employees, respectively, as the limited strike entered its fourth week.

Total strike-related layoffs have now reached around 2,300 at GM, which has been hardest hit by the strike. Ford has laid off a total of 1,865 workers since the strike began, and Stellantis has laid off 640.

GENERAL MOTORS REACHES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CANADIAN UNION, ENDING STRIKE

Around 25,000 of the 150,000 UAW members employed by the Big Three are on strike, but shutdowns at critical assembly plants is eliminating work at other factories, contributing to the layoffs.

‘STRIKETOBER’ RETURNS WITH VENGEANCE

The strike is also prompting layoffs at suppliers and in related industries.

According to Michigan economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group (AEG), the UAW's strike has already cost the U.S. economy more than any other auto industry strike this century.

AEG reported Monday that losses from the union's strike against the Big Three reached $5.5 billion as of the end of the third week, topping the previous record of $4 billion, which was the total estimated hit the economy took during the union's monthlong strike against GM in 2019.

FOX Business' Grady Trimble and Reuters contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX Business.