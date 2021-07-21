Expand / Collapse search
US extends restrictions on travel to Canada until Aug. 21

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Travel News
FOX 2 Detroit
BRIDGE TO CANADA article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The United States has extended the non-essential travel ban to Canada until Aug. 21.

Canada announced earlier this week that the border would open to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens beginning Aug. 9.

READ MORE: Canada to open U.S. border to fully vaccinated citizens Aug. 9

The ban extension was posted by the Department of Homeland Security to the Federal Registry on Wednesday.

According to the notice, "Given the outbreak and continued transmission and spread of COVID-19 within the United States and globally, the Secretary has determined that the risk of continued transmission and spread of the virus associated with COVID-19 between the United States and Canada poses an ongoing ‘specific threat to human life or national interests.’"

Travel to Canada has been limited to essential trips only since March 24, 2020.

The new ban is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 21.

Another notice posted to the Federal Registry also restricts non-essential travel to Mexico until Aug. 21.

The unpublished notices are expected to be published Thursday, and the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be directed to distribute the new guidance to border patrol agents.