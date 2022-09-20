US Space Force unveils official song 'Semper Supra'

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 AM MST, Maricopa County
9
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from WED 7:59 AM MST until WED 10:30 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
until WED 9:30 AM MST, Maricopa County

US Space Force unveils official song 'Semper Supra'

Published 
News
FOX News
3ffa3284-President Donald Trump Announces Establishment Of The U.S. Space Command article

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 29: U.S. Air Force Space Command Gen. John "Jay" Raymond stands next to the flag of the newly established U.S. Space Command, the sixth national armed service, in the Rose Garden at the White House August 29, 2019 in Washingto

Expand

The U.S. Space Force unveiled its official song on Tuesday, titled "Semper Supra."

The USSF is America's newest military branch, being founded under former President Donald Trump in 2018. The branch revealed its official song during the Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland on Tuesday. The event is coordinated by the Air and Space Associations. 

"Every branch of the armed forces has an official song, from ‘The Army Goes Rolling Along’ to 'The Marines' Hymn.' Each song is part of the services' foundation and represents its values, traditions and culture," the Space Force wrote.

"'Semper Supra' was named after the USSF motto, which is Latin for ‘Always Above.’ It was created to capture the esprit de corps of both current and future Guardians, and intends to bring together service members by giving them a sense of pride," it continued.

NASA's DART spacecraft launches on mission to intentionally smash into asteroid

SpaceX provided a ride into space for NASA's DART mission, the first attempt to test out an Earth protection plan from asteroids by crashing a spacecraft into one.

Two U.S. service members were tasked with writing the song, former Air Force band member James Teachenor and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John "Jay" Raymond. The pair have worked on the lyrics and melody in the years since the branch's birth in 2019.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to establish a Space Force song that will be part of our culture and heritage for years to come," Raymond said. "Our traditions are part of the fabric that weave us all together as we execute our missions side-by-side; I will be proud to sing 'Semper Supra' alongside my fellow Guardians."

The song's lyrics are below: 

"We're the mighty watchful eye,
 Guardians beyond the blue,
 The invisible front line,
 Warfighters brave and true.
 Boldly reaching into space,
 There's no limit to our sky.
 Standing guard both night and day,
 We're the Space Force from on high."

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY AT FOXNEWS.COM



 