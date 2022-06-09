Expand / Collapse search
Used car prices are going up again

By Gary Gastelu
Published 
Cars and Trucks
FOX Business
030df181-Used car prices rose 37 percent, highest level of inflation since 1982 article

FILE IMAGE - View of a used car dealership in Ridgewood, Queens New York on Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

Used car prices have taken a U-turn for the worse.

After four straight months of declines, wholesale used car marketplace Manheim reports that prices paid for used vehicles increased by 0.7% in May.

Wholesale costs typically predict the direction retail prices will take in about six to eight weeks.

Wholesale prices had dropped 1% from March to April, which was a slower rate than seen during the preceding months, and retail prices were down the same amount in May.

Biden discusses inflation, record high gas prices

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plan to tackle record-high inflation in remarks on May 10, 2022.

The used car market has been under pressure since last year due to a shortage of new car inventory as a result of ongoing parts supply issues.

Sales of new cars in May were down 31% from 2021 among the automakers reporting for the month.

