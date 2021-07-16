Expand / Collapse search
USGS: Magnitude 3.9 'experimental explosion' reported near same site of Navy testing in June

Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
USGS-shock-071621-final article

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 3.9 "experimental explosion" approximately 187 miles east-northeast of Flagler Beach, Florida.

The shock, detected on Friday afternoon, is near a location where the United States Navy conducted tests last month.

On June 18, the Navy reported that its aircraft, the USS Gerald R. Ford, successfully completed a scheduled explosive event on the U.S. east coast as part of Full Ship Shock Trials.  That event also measured a magnitude 3.9 shock

The Navy has not yet confirmed to FOX 35 News that the shock measured on Friday is related to the same testing. 

At the time of the testing in June, the Navy said it would be conducting full ship shock trials through late summer. This is part of validating that the ship can withstand battle conditions, according to the Department of Defense. After that, the ship will undergo six months of modernization, maintenance, and repairs.

The Navy provided the following photos of the shock trial from Friday, June 18, 2021:

Photo from United States Navy.

Photo from United States Navy.

Photo from United States Navy.

Photo from United States Navy.

Photo from United States Navy.

Photo from United States Navy.

Photo from United States Navy.

Photo from United States Navy.

Photo from United States Navy.

Photo from United States Navy.

