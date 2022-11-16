UVA football game against Coastal Carolina canceled in the wake of fatal shooting

The Virginia athletics department announced Wednesday that the University of Virginia Cavaliers' football game against Coast Carolina has been canceled.

The home game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and would have been their final home game of the 2022 season. The final game on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Virginia Tech has not yet been canceled.

The cancelation is in the wake of a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night onboard a charter bus returning to UVA's campus. Three student-athletes were killed, and two were injured.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and firearms charges in connection with the brutal killings of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. He is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday.

Jones Jr. will also face two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges in the shooting of two other students who remain hospitalized. One of the injured was identified as Michael Hollins Jr. while the other has been identified as a female student. Jones will remain in jail and is expected to appear in court via video link.