Vaccinated California couple, ages 72 and 74, test positive for COVID-19

As the country continues its push to get more Americans vaccinated, FOX 11 caught up with an elderly couple who caught the virus despite taking their COVID-19 shots.

FOX 11's Phil Shuman spoke with 72-year-old Miriam Selivry, who – along with her husband, Nathan, 74, and two other relatives – all tested positive for the virus despite always wearing their masks.

The couple isn't sure how they caught the breakthrough case of the virus.

"I don't know how, don't know where," Nathan said. "But I got it. I called the doctors… he sent us to get the infusion… Thank God, [I am] feeling OK after two or three days."

The antibody infusion, recommended by Dr. Thomas Yadegar of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, is one of the steps COVID-19 patients can turn to minimize symptoms. Yadegar says even if you're vaccinated, you have to ask your doctor for it.

Fortunately for Miriam and Nathan – parents of three and grandparents of nine – are in relatively good health and do not have serious underlying conditions. As of Thursday, they were in the process of going through of their 10-day quarantine.

"What do you say to other people who are vaccinated that think they're protected?" Shuman asked.

"If it happened to me, can happen to anybody," Nathan said. "Be careful. That’s the only thing. I did the vaccine, I [wore] masks [but] still get it... so I think everybody can get it."

